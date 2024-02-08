JEANIE Announces Debut “Into The Dark” North American Headline Tour

DJ, producer, and GRL GANG founder JEANIE hits the road this spring, embarking on her debut North American headline tour in support of her forthcoming EP, Into The Dark. Tickets are on sale tomorrow at 10am local time and can be purchased here.
Having gained paramount recognition for her bass-heavy sound and high-octane performances, JEANIE rapidly cemented her place among industry tastemakers. Her releases on esteemed labels such as Bassrush, Circus Records, Welcome Records, and Space Yacht earned her support from influential figures like Excision, Zeds Dead, Zomboy, Alison Wonderland, and countless others. In 2023, the dubstep maven graced stages at some of the world’s premiere festivals including Tomorrowland, Rampage, Bass Canyon, SMF Tampa, and Lost Lands, where her GRL GANG-curated stage takeover presented the festival’s first ever lineup of entirely women.
Check out where you can catch JEANIE on her debut headline tour below!
JEANIE: INTO THE DARK TOUR
March 8 – New Orleans, LA – Republic
March 22 – Oklahoma City, OK – Vinyl
March 23 – Omaha, NE – Reverb
March 28 – Orlando, FL – Celine
March 29 – Tampa, FL – The Ritz
April 12 – Minneapolis, MN – The Loft
April 13 – Pontiac, MI – Elektricity
April 26-28 – Cancun, MX – Paradise Blue
May 31 – Kansas City, MO – Encore
June 1 – Chicago, IL – Beyond Wonderland
June 7 – Richmond, VA – Ember
June 8 – Brooklyn, NY – The Broadway
June 28 – Buffalo, NY – Iron Works
June 29 – Charlotte, NC – Rebel
July 12 – Denver, CO – Vinyl
July 13 – Austin, TX – Summit Lounge
