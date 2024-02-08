JEANIE Announces Debut “Into The Dark” North American Headline Tour

DJ, producer, and GRL GANG founder JEANIE hits the road this spring, embarking on her debut North American headline tour in support of her forthcoming EP, Into The Dark. Tickets are on sale tomorrow at 10am local time and can be purchased here.

Having gained paramount recognition for her bass-heavy sound and high-octane performances, JEANIE rapidly cemented her place among industry tastemakers. Her releases on esteemed labels such as Bassrush, Circus Records, Welcome Records, and Space Yacht earned her support from influential figures like Excision, Zeds Dead, Zomboy, Alison Wonderland, and countless others. In 2023, the dubstep maven graced stages at some of the world’s premiere festivals including Tomorrowland, Rampage, Bass Canyon, SMF Tampa, and Lost Lands, where her GRL GANG-curated stage takeover presented the festival’s first ever lineup of entirely women.

Check out where you can catch JEANIE on her debut headline tour below!

JEANIE: INTO THE DARK TOUR

March 8 – New Orleans, LA – Republic

March 22 – Oklahoma City, OK – Vinyl

March 23 – Omaha, NE – Reverb

March 28 – Orlando, FL – Celine

March 29 – Tampa, FL – The Ritz

April 12 – Minneapolis, MN – The Loft

April 13 – Pontiac, MI – Elektricity

April 26-28 – Cancun, MX – Paradise Blue

May 31 – Kansas City, MO – Encore

June 1 – Chicago, IL – Beyond Wonderland

June 7 – Richmond, VA – Ember

June 8 – Brooklyn, NY – The Broadway

June 28 – Buffalo, NY – Iron Works

June 29 – Charlotte, NC – Rebel

July 12 – Denver, CO – Vinyl

July 13 – Austin, TX – Summit Lounge

