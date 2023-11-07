Dance Music Legend ATB Announces Upcoming North America Fall Tour Dates

ATB, an iconic figure in German dance music, is making a triumphant return to the United States to embark on an anticipated tour through the western part of the country – including stops in Denver, Costa Mesa, Salt Lake City, Seattle, and Houston. The announcement comes on the heels of ATB’s dynamic remix of VisionV’s “Lonely,” in which his distinctive and powerful sound is on full display throughout the club-ready remix. As you’ll hear below, by harnessing the emotive beauty of Phea’s vocals, ATB crafts a drop that intensifies the impact, turning the track into a formidable force of four-to-the-floor party music. ATB’s innate understanding of how to ignite a party is evident in this remix and we’re excited to hear where he takes his sound next.

ATB achieved widespread recognition with his breakthrough single “9pm (Till I Come)” in 1998, propelling him to the top of the UK singles charts and making history as the first dance song to reach number 1 in the UK. It marked a pivotal moment for dance music on mainstream radio, and ATB’s creativity has only continued to flourish with a string of impressive hits, including “Don’t Stop,” “Ecstasy,” “Let U Go,” and many others. Grab tickets to the upcoming tour below and be sure to stream the new remix as well.

ATB USA Tour Dates

November 10 – Denver, CO – Temple

November 11 – Costa Mesa, CA – Time

November 16 – Salt Lake City, UT – Sky

November 17 – Seattle, WA – ORA

November 18 – Houston, TX – Stereo Live

Buy Tickets Here

