LISTEN: JEANIE Unleashes “Disturbing Data” EP on Disciple Round Table

DJ, producer, and GRL GANG founder JEANIE returns with her heavy-hitting Disturbing Data EP, out today, June 23 via Disciple Round Table.

JEANIE’s Disturbing Data EP is a testament to her craft. Featuring four tracks, the EP showcases JEANIE’s unparalleled artistry and commitment to pushing sonic boundaries. From its thunderous bass to intricate sound design, listeners will undoubtedly be immersed in the relentless energy that JEANIE brings to her productions.

Having gained paramount recognition for her bass-heavy sound and high-octane performances, JEANIE has secured her place among industry tastemakers. Her releases on esteemed labels such as Bassrush, Circus Records, and Welcome Records have earned her support from influential figures like Excision, Zeds Dead, Zomboy, and more.

In addition to her musical endeavors, JEANIE continues to make strides in pushing the electronic music industry forward. As the founder of GRL GANG, a label and community dedicated to expanding the presence of women and non-binary individuals in dance music, JEANIE is committed to fostering inclusivity and diversity within the scene.

“I dug deep into my hard drives for my most disturbing works, and out came the ‘Disturbing Data’ EP. This collection feels like the next evolution of my sound and I’m honored to be putting it out with the legendary Disciple Round Table crew,” said JEANIE. “Releasing an EP on Disciple has been a longtime goal of mine, especially after previously releasing a collaboration with them on my friends ‘Cyclops’ EP. I’m super stoked as it’s one of my go-to labels when looking for music to build my sets.”

This year, JEANIE will grace stages at Tomorrowland, Bass Canyon, Lost Lands, and Rampage Open Air, to name a few. Watch this space.

