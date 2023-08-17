Chicago’s North Coast Music Festival is slated to have a massive year this Labor Day weekend, thanks to a star-studded lineup which happens to include decorated dance music duo Black Tiger Sex Machine. In commemoration of their headlining set at the fest, we’ve partnered with BTSM and North Coast to deliver an exclusive new playlist featuring some of the act’s favorite tunes at the moment. As you’ll quickly hear below, we’re treated to a slew of heavy bass heaters that will absolutely melt your face off and fully prepare you for the duo’s festival set, taking place at The Stadium stage from 7:40-8:40 on Saturday, September 2nd.

Aside from a masterfully curated and eclectic lineup, NCMF has been making quite the buzz thanks to their brand new stage designs. An updated The Vega and brand new Shipyard stage are just a few of the improvements festival goers can expect this year. If that wasn’t enough, North Coast has also included other notable additions to their fest, including a Ferris wheel and ‘Club Coast’ – a hidden speakeasy featuring local Chicago DJs all weekend long. With all that being said, this is certainly a festival you don’t want to miss. So cop tickets here if you haven’t already and be sure to blast BTSM’s must-listen playlist via Spotify below as well.

BTSM x RTT x North Coast Playlist

