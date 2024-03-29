Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » North Coast Music Festival Announces Second Phase, Completing Absolutely Stacked 2024 Lineup

North Coast Music Festival Announces Second Phase, Completing Absolutely Stacked 2024 Lineup

by Leave a Comment

North Coast Music Festival has grown to become an absolutely iconic Chicago EDM festival over the past 14 years. Yesterday, the fest announced the entirety of their 2024 lineup and it’s absolutely stacked, to say the least. That being said what’s even more impressive is the eclectic mix of genres represented on the lineup. Bass music fans are treated with a star-studded billing featuring ISOKNOCK, Subtronics, LSZEE, and Crankdat, just to name a few. Then in terms of house music (we are in Chicago after all), North Coast comes through with amazing acts such as Sidepiece, Tchami x Malaa, AC Slater, Alan Walker, and more. The team over at Collective really outdid themselves for this year’s event and we can’t wait to cover the festival, from all the amazings artists slated to perform to North Coast’s own attractions and vendors. Check out the full lineup below and be sure to cop tickets to the festival if you haven’t already – you’re not going to want to miss this one.

North Coast Music Festival

Tickets | Instagram

North Coast Music Festival Announces Second Phase, Completing Absolutely Stacked 2024 Lineup

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Album Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend