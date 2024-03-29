North Coast Music Festival has grown to become an absolutely iconic Chicago EDM festival over the past 14 years. Yesterday, the fest announced the entirety of their 2024 lineup and it’s absolutely stacked, to say the least. That being said what’s even more impressive is the eclectic mix of genres represented on the lineup. Bass music fans are treated with a star-studded billing featuring ISOKNOCK, Subtronics, LSZEE, and Crankdat, just to name a few. Then in terms of house music (we are in Chicago after all), North Coast comes through with amazing acts such as Sidepiece, Tchami x Malaa, AC Slater, Alan Walker, and more. The team over at Collective really outdid themselves for this year’s event and we can’t wait to cover the festival, from all the amazings artists slated to perform to North Coast’s own attractions and vendors. Check out the full lineup below and be sure to cop tickets to the festival if you haven’t already – you’re not going to want to miss this one.

North Coast Music Festival Announces Second Phase, Completing Absolutely Stacked 2024 Lineup