Over the years North Coast Music Festival has continued to solidify itself as one of Chicago’s premiere dance music experiences. This time around is, of course, no different as the three day fest has delivered on another crazy stacked lineup. Blockbuster headliners such as Diplo, Porter Robinson, Madeon, Kaytranada, Illenium + more are sure to draw a crowd, but it’s also the rising artists on the bill that make NCMF such a special event. Channel Tres, Eptic, Kaivon, Boogie T, and Mersiv are just a few of the RTT favorites we’re pumped to catch at North Coast. Check out the entire lineup below and make sure to cop tickets to this one-of-a-kind festival while you still can!

Chicago’s North Coast Music Festival Slated to Deliver Stacked Labor Day Weekend Experience