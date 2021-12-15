North Coast Music Festival Unleashes Huge Phase 1 of Their 2022 Lineup

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

North Coast Music Festival re-emerged in 2021 like a much needed Phoenix from the ashes. After a successful 3-day event at a new venue in what some could call still very tumultuous times – they are coming back to the 2022 festival circuit with a banger of a lineup. No one ever wants the Summer to come to an end – but North Coast over Labor Day Weekend helps soften the blow a bit.

For the second year in a row, North Coast is calling Seatgeek Stadium, right outside of Chicago, home and will no doubt use the space just as effectively as last year. Having the main stage inside the stadium gives the festival such a mega-feel. And a mega-feeling festival requires a mega lineup to go with it.

Sitting atop the lineup are names like Illenium, Porter Robinson, Diplo, Armin Van Buuren, and an exclusive VOYD set from Svdden Death. And that’s just the top of the lineup. Check out the full lineup below. How will you be closing out Summer 2022?

