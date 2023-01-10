Coachella Releases Massive 2023 Lineup ft. Calvin Harris, Frank Ocean, Bad Bunny & More

The return to the desert is finally looming. Following along with years past, Coachella has dropped their massive lineup for the upcoming festival within the first couple of weeks in January. Some sunshine to look forward to as Winter truly begins to set in.

As expected, Frank Ocean comes in as a headliner along with international mega-acts Bad Bunny and BLACKPINK. Gorillaz and Bjork are two massive names that will make most festival goers say ‘WOW.’

As you go deeper through the lineup more and more nuggets will pop up at you. Names like The The Chemical brothers, Eric Prydz (Presents HOLO), Porter Robinson, Kaytranada, and Jai Wolf are all expected to perform.

And don’t let the return of Calvin Harris sneak by you.

Presales Begin January 13th

[Photo Courtesy of Coachella]

