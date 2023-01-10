Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Coachella Releases Massive 2023 Lineup ft. Calvin Harris, Frank Ocean, Bad Bunny & More

Coachella Releases Massive 2023 Lineup ft. Calvin Harris, Frank Ocean, Bad Bunny & More

by Leave a Comment

The return to the desert is finally looming. Following along with years past, Coachella has dropped their massive lineup for the upcoming festival within the first couple of weeks in January. Some sunshine to look forward to as Winter truly begins to set in.

As expected, Frank Ocean comes in as a headliner along with international mega-acts Bad Bunny and BLACKPINK. Gorillaz and Bjork are two massive names that will make most festival goers say ‘WOW.’

As you go deeper through the lineup more and more nuggets will pop up at you. Names like The The Chemical brothers, Eric Prydz (Presents HOLO), Porter Robinson, Kaytranada, and Jai Wolf are all expected to perform.

And don’t let the return of Calvin Harris sneak by you.

Presales Begin January 13th

**Ticket Information**

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Coachella Here ▲ ▲ 

[Photo Courtesy of Coachella]

Coachella Releases Massive 2023 Lineup ft. Calvin Harris, Frank Ocean, Bad Bunny & More

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend