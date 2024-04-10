Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Eater Debuts Bass-Heavy ‘Master’ EP

Supported by the likes of BBC Radio One and Zeds Dead, breakthrough bass music artist Eater has proved to be on a meteoric rise. The creative recently release his Master EP via esteemed Florida bass label Wubaholics to much fanfare. Featuring the title track along with the adrenaline-pumping “Melt Your Brain ft. K.V.N.“, this EP yet again showcases why Eater is one of the most promising rising acts and innovative producers in the scene today.

Hailing from Italy, Eater’s growing impact is clear as he has garnered interest from around the globe, with numerous opportunities on the horizon for 2024. Though details are currently kept under wraps, fans can anticipate exciting developments, possibly including ventures in the United States. Characterized by energy-infused bass drops and unbridled creativity, Eater’s music has earned him widespread acclaim from industry heavyweights such as Excision, Ganja White Night, and Liquid Stranger. He’s also graced the stages of prestigious festivals such as Ultra Music Festival, EDC, to name a few.

Prepare for what is without a doubt my best work so far. This EP is the perfect combination between the evolution of the Eater soundscape and a new wave of collaborations. I’m honored to be able to showcase all of it with the amazing team at Wubaholics!” – Eater

Listen to Eater’s Master EP below on Spotify.

