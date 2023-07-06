Fresh off the release of his impressive remix of SoDown’s “Makin’ Dem,” fast-rising producer Meduso is back once again challenging the boundaries of dance music thanks to his latest single “Drive You Mad,” that we’re proud to be premiering on RTT. As you’ll hear below, on this new tune the LA artist showcases a seamless blending of metal, rock, and bass music influences, and the result is nothing short of an epic sonic experience that defies categorization. Meduso Initially garnered the industry’s attention in 2020 with his debut album Yugen and since then his innovative approach to production – combined with his talent as a lead designer for Adidas – has allowed him to pair his unique sound with equally exceptional visuals.

Already, the artist’s captivating style has captured the attention from the likes of decorated artists such as Mersiv, ILLENIUM, and Smoakland; and when you hear his new single you’ll quickly hear why. 2023 is growing to be quite the landmark year for the rising artist and we can’t wait to hear where takes things next. In the meantime, stream “Drive You Mad” via Spotify and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

Meduso – Drive You Mad | Stream

MEDUSO: Instagram | Soundcloud | FB | Twitter

PREMIERE: Meduso Blends Metal & Bass in Genre-Bending New Single, “Drive You Mad”