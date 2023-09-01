Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

PREMIERE: So Dope Brings the “Ruckus” with High-Octane New Trap Single

Fresh off the heels of his captivating and emotionally-driven Alone in My Dreams EP, fast-rising DJ/producer So Dope is back better than ever with his latest effort in “Ruckus,” a tune we’re proud to be premiering today on RTT. As you’ll hear below, the New York artist’s impressive versatility is on full display here as he shifts away from his soulful R&B influenced sound, returning back to his hard-hitting trap style on “Ruckus.” As the title suggests this track is an absolute weapon that will take you an energetic journey through blistering 808s, slapping percussion, and in-your-face brass stabs. Self-releasing on his own label JustUs, So Dope is quickly carving out his own lane and we’re excited to hear where he takes his unique sound next. Hear what we mean by streaming the premiere via Spotify below and be sure to read what the producer himself has to say about the inspiration behind this release.

“In my last EP, I gave people a piece of my heart while still making music that you can dance
to. Throughout those tracks, I wanted to tell my journey as an artist thus far. With Ruckus,
my intentions were to create something that could hold up at a festival or rave with a head-
nod to OG trap, Drum and bass and Reggae. My goal is to always create art that makes you
feel something.” – So Dope

