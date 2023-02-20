LISTEN: So Dope Kicks Off 2023 With His First Single Of The Year, “That Feeling” featuring Arya

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

So Dope has recently joined the Lowly. family & to celebrate he drops his first single of the year, “That Feeling” featuring Arya. So Dope’s last release was nearly six months ago, via Deadbeats, so easy to say his fans were eager to hear some new music. Alongside this single, the up & coming producer has also announced that he has an EP dropping later this year titled ‘Alone In My Dreams’. So Dope, real name Pedro Mercado, tells RTT that this single has been a long time coming:

“By the time I got to work on “That Feeling” I was struggling to finish the EP. All I wanted to do was get back to the music and get back to what makes me feel whole.”

Luckily for us, good things happen to those who wait and “That Feeling” was definitely worth it. So Dope has managed to combine his love for R&B vocals with melodic trap and has created a track that is fresh and unique. We love to see artists make the music they want to make and So Dope does it best. Check out “The Feeling” featuring Arya below!

 

