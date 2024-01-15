LISTEN: Arya Unleashes Captivating Trap Heater, “Voices” with Borne via MONTA

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Rising trap artist Arya is back with more heat, this time collaborating with fellow producer Borne to unleash “Voices,” a hypnotizing trap heater via Boombox Cartel’s MONTA label. As you’ll hear below, the record draws listeners in with a haunting synth melody, right before unleashing a hard-hitting bass drop that effortlessly showcases the Vancouver producer’s creative sound design and crisp drum programming. That track strikes a beautiful balance between being emotional and reflective while also remaining extremely high-energy and complex. If this is the type of quality we can expect from Arya in 2024 then the talented act is in for a huge year. Hear what we mean by streaming the track via Spotify below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

Arya, borne – Voices | Stream

Categories

