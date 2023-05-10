LISTEN: So Dope Unleashes Stunning New 8-Track “Alone In My Dreams” EP via Lowly.

Fast-rising producer So Dope is back better than ever and putting his production skills on full display in Alone In My Dreams, the New York native’s brand new EP released via Lowly. Including popular tracks such as “That Feeling” and “3+2=U,” this 8-track project is incredibly diverse and showcases the talented act’s wide-range of sonic influences and styles. As you’ll hear below, So Dope expertly presents a modern blend of future bass and trap throughout this the EP, which serves as the first installment in a two-part series. The upcoming “Revenge” EP, scheduled for release later this year, and is slated to showcase the darker, heavier side of the project and we can’t wait. In the meantime stream the Alone In My Dreams below.

So Dope – Alone In My Dreams | Stream

