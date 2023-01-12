Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

PREMIERE: Rising Producer THRASHA Delivers Empowering New Dubstep Banger, “Unbeatable”

Cheyanne Muska, aka THRASHA, has been making waves in the bass music scene lately thanks to her heavy, experimental sound and rowdy live performances. In continuing to push the envelope of modern dubstep production, today the Denver producer is back with a captivating new release in “Unbeatable” that we’re proud to be premiering on RTT. As you’ll hear below, we’re treated to nothing short of an empowering, well-produced banger that delivers an inspiring message about overcoming obstacles and rising to the occasion when it matters the most. In an industry historically dominated by men, THRASHA is already proving that the balance of power is shifting and we can’t wait to hear what she has in store for us next. In the meantime stream “Unbeatable” via Soundcloud below and read what the artist herself has to say about this memorable release.

“‘Unbeatable’ is about rising to the occasion when it matters the most. When you’re dead in the water… It’s like your defining moment.” – THRASHA

THRASHA – Unbeatable | Stream

Categories

