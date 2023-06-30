Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Zeds Dead & Hamdi Team Up for Huge Collaboration, “Criminal”

by

Hamdi has been on an absolute tear lately with his new tunes getting airplay by huge names all across the landscape. Skrillex has taken a liking to his tunes, and “Counting” even getting airplay at John Summit’s Red Rocks show.

“Criminal” is the newest collaboration between heavy hitters Hamdi and Zeds Dead. It features vocals from legendary dancehall, reggae, and dub performer, Warrior Queen. The track features Hamdi’s signature low-end, violent bass element that we’ve come to expect from the UK Garage mastermind. Check out the full track below.

Zeds Dead x Hamdi | Criminal

