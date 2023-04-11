Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: San Holo Unleashes Stunning “Existential Remix” of Skrillex & Fred Again’s “Rumble”

LISTEN: San Holo Unleashes Stunning “Existential Remix” of Skrillex & Fred Again’s “Rumble”

by Leave a Comment

After Skrillex and Fred Again‘s “Rumble” took the EDM world by storm, countless remixes were inevitable. It’s part of the timeline of a song of that magnitude. Different artists from all across the world inject their own personalities into the song that everyone already knows.

San Holo is the newest challenger in the ring with his “Existential Remix” of this massive tune. In classic San Holo fashion, this new remix takes the deep, dark, original and turns it into a wonderfully ~~ vibrant ~~ version that is sure to tickle something inside you. What that is, is completely up to you.

Skrillex, Fred Again.. & Flowdan – Rumble (San Holo Existential Remix)

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About San Holo Here ▲ ▲ 

[Photo Courtesy of San Holo]

Read more from Author and connect with him/her on SoundcloudTwitter, and Instagram.

LISTEN: San Holo Unleashes Stunning “Existential Remix” of Skrillex & Fred Again’s “Rumble”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend