After Skrillex and Fred Again‘s “Rumble” took the EDM world by storm, countless remixes were inevitable. It’s part of the timeline of a song of that magnitude. Different artists from all across the world inject their own personalities into the song that everyone already knows.

San Holo is the newest challenger in the ring with his “Existential Remix” of this massive tune. In classic San Holo fashion, this new remix takes the deep, dark, original and turns it into a wonderfully ~~ vibrant ~~ version that is sure to tickle something inside you. What that is, is completely up to you.

Skrillex, Fred Again.. & Flowdan – Rumble (San Holo Existential Remix)

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About San Holo Here ▲ ▲

[Photo Courtesy of San Holo]

Read more from Author and connect with him/her on Soundcloud, Twitter, and Instagram.

LISTEN: San Holo Unleashes Stunning “Existential Remix” of Skrillex & Fred Again’s “Rumble”