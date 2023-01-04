Skrillex & Fred again.. fans are in for a special treat to start the new year, as the online rumors sparked true, and we finally have the release of “Rumble”! This track that has been circulating the dance music ether since Fred again..’s insane Boiler Room set and the anticipation for this release has not let up. Both producers ended 2022 at the height of their respective careers and will surely continue on into 2023. For instance, Skrillex has announced that after 9 long years his next studio album is on the way & “Rumble” is set to tee up his album rollout. Meanwhile, Fred again.. is coming off the heels of ‘Actual Life 3’ which has pulled insane streaming numbers. Sky is the limit for both of these gentlemen, and it is safe to say 2023 is going to be another incredible year for dance music!

Skrillex & Fred again.. – Rumble | Stream

LISTEN: Skrillex & Fred Again..’s Highly Sought-After Collaboration “Rumble” Has Finally Arrived