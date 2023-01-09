Skrillex has not only been actively releasing new music but he’s also been enjoying DJing and playing out more in this new year. Just this past weekend, he took to the stage in London for three consecutive nights with fellow producers and collaborators Fred Again.. and Four Tet. Luckily for all of us who couldn’t make it, a fan recorded the entire 4 hour set and uploaded it to YouTube. Stream it below and make sure to catchy any/all of these heavyweight producers when the come to a city hear you.

Watch Skrillex, Fred Again, & Four Tet’s Entire 4 Hour B2B Set in London Last Weekend