LISTEN: Skrillex, Fred Again.. & Four Tet Unleash Long-Awaited “Baby Again” House ID

Fred Again, Skrillex, and Four Tet might be the most surprising bromance of the year so far, but one we welcome with open arms.

We’ve heard renditions of this ID since Fred’s mega viral Boiler Room set which seemed to launch Fred into the stratosphere and we finally have it in full. Fresh off a week of New York pop-up events which ended in a 5-hour set at the legendary Madison Square Garden the trio has finally released “Baby again..”

This unexpected friendship between the three has already given us some incredible sonic gifts, as expected of 3 producers of this caliber. Baby Again’s vocal intro sets the stage for what turns out to be a complex house track that fans have been clamoring for since first hearing it.

[Photo Credit: Chris Lavado]

