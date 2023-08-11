Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Watch Skrillex & Four Tet’s Entire b2b Set From HARD Summer Last Weekend

Skrillex and Four Tet graced the mainstage last weekend at HARD Summer for quite the memorable b2b performance. This of course comes as no surprise as these two long-time collaborators have been throwing down historic sets (alongside Fred Again…) all over the world in the past year. Luckily, dance music and internet legend DerekD2 captured the entire set on camera for all of us to enjoy at home. Stream the set via YouTube below and be sure to catch these two legends at a festival near you if you can!

