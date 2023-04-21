Coachella just announced via Instagram that Skrillex, Four Tet, and Fred again.. are going to fill in for Frank Ocean after he has cancelled his second performance of the festival. The trio will now perform the Sunday headlining slot. Last month, the three artists sold out Madison Square Garden and previewed a ton of new music.

For those that aren’t attending the festival, the performance will be streamed this Sunday at 10:25pm PST on Coachella’s official Youtube channel. Check out the Instagram post along with a clip of their MSG show below. Be sure to check back with any other Coachella line-up news here.

Skrillex, Four Tet, and Fred Again.. to Replace Frank Ocean at Coachella 2023