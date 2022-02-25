WATCH: Fred again.. Teases Anticipated Unreleased Skrillex Collaboration

Fred again.. and Skrillex on the same track almost sounds too good to be true. The producers were spotted working together as early as 2021, but it’s only until now that we’ve received a glimpse into what a collaboration between the two might sound like. On an instagram post about a recent set, Fred again.. himself confirmed that the below clip is his Skrillex collaboration and that it is ‘coming soon.’ Check out the short snippet below and start getting hyped for this heavyweight release.

