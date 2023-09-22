Global Dance, AEG Presents, and Live Nation have just announced a huge indoor New Year’s Eve dance music festival in Colorado. At the Colorado Convention Center on December 30th and 31st Decadence Colorado is slated to host an impressive lineup of performers including acts such as Fisher, John Summit, Zeds Dead, Fisher, Fisher and many more. Over these two electrifying days, fans will experience a sets on two primary stages, complete with mind-blowing production, captivating art installations, a silent disco, and a multitude of other amenities. Embracing the festival’s Digital City theme, the iconic Denver structure will be metamorphosed into a futuristic metropolis so you can welcome the new year in style. This is certainly an event you don’t want to miss – so grab tickets below before they sell out!

Decadence: The Digital City – Tickets

Decadence Colorado Announces Stacked 2023 NYE Weekend Lineup feat. Skrillex, Zeds Dead, Subtronics + More