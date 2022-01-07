LISTEN: Subtronics and Zeds Dead Drop Monster Collab “Gassed Up” Featuring Flowdan

When we first experienced a preview of Subtronics and Zeds Dead‘s new collaboration “Gassed Up” featuring Flowdan at Deadrocks, we knew it was a track that we needed in our life. Easily one of the best Subtronics and Zeds Dead collabs to hit the internet since “Bumpy Teeth,” “Gassed Up,” arrives ahead of Subtronics’ highly anticipated debut studio album, Fractals. Enjoy the monster bass vibes and stream “Gassed Up” below.

Subtronics & Zeds Dead – Gassed Up | Stream

