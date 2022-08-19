It’s safe to say that Skrillex and Fred Again.. continuing to collaborate together is a dance music fan’s wet dream (and that’s not even mentioning that Four Tet has also been involved recently). If this news wasn’t enough, the other day the three producers went live in Instagram to tease fans with some unreleased heat. Of course as things go, much of the session was screen recorded and now we’ve got our hands on another beautiful unreleased track between Sonny and Fred. Check it out below and join us in hoping this one sees the light of day sooner rather than later.

Watch Skrillex & Fred Again.. Tease Another Unreleased Collaboration on Instagram Live