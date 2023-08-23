Elements Music Festival Crushes Rain And Delays In 2023 Showing 

Courtesy of Elements Music & Arts Festival // Jake West

Elements Music festival has a storied past, but this year the festival put their best foot forward to bring an awesome experience to their attendees.

Courtesy of Elements Music & Arts Festival // Jamal Eid

With their second year at their new venue – Poconos Raceway – the festival had a peak attendance of over 13,000 people on Saturday, and a total of 18,000 over the full festival.

The festival had an incredible lineup, with names like The Sponges, John Summit, Poter Robinson, even Skrillex himself (more on that set in a bit)

The festival also features incredible visual experiences, with decorated vibey forests that had fun neon exhibits. A fan favorite was the True Mirror, which allows guests to see their faces in real-time without the reversing effects of a traditional mirror, allowing you to see yourself as others perceive you. I had the chance to try out this exhibit in the past, and it is really mind blowing.

Courtesy of Elements Music & Arts Festival // Jamal Eid

The festival, while visually and audibly stunning, was not without some drama.

On Saturday, only a couple hours before Skrillex’s set, the venue evacuated for a storm. Unfortunately for this writer, I was a part of the group of people who did not camp on the festival grounds, and was forced to trek back to the airbnb. For those who camped on campus (or were willing to hike home and back) the doors reopened an hour and a half later, just in time for Skrillex’s set. I’m told it was one of his best sets of all time, and then was quickly comforted with “but you didn’t miss much” once my face gave away how bummed I was.

All in all, Elements deserves to be considered in high esteem alongside other North American heavy hitting music festivals. The team still has logistical kinks that need to be worked out in the future, but they are growing every year, and we can’t wait to see what next year has in store.

Elements Music Festival Crushes Rain And Delays In 2023 Showing