Fans were notably upset when Fred Again.. pulled out from Porter Robinson’s Second Sky Festival. That being said, Porter promised a surprise replacement act, and today we’ve been finally gifted with the official announcement: Skrillex will be covering for Fred by performing a rare DJ set at Second Sky. It’s hard to think of a better replacement for the fest; check out the announcement below and start getting hyped.

