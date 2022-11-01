WATCH: Skrillex Delivers Stellar Set at Porter Robinson’s Second Sky Fest

When news of Fred Again… having to cancel his appearance at Porter Robinson’s Second Sky fest, hearts were broken. But the fest promised a replacement worthy and Porter delivered once again.

Skrillex took on the big responsibility – and delivered an hour-long set packed with stellar tunes. He had to overcome some technical difficulties which seemed to frustrate him but in true professional fashion powered through it and made it work. After getting through the initial looping issue, the crowd breathed a sigh of collective relief and Skrill absolutely rolled through the punches.

It’s packed with ID’s and hopefully it is a sign of more sets to come.

Huge shoutout to DerekD2 for delivering a stellar recording of the set.

Skrillex @ Second Sky 2022 | Stream

