Fred Again… Releases Highly-Anticipated Collaboration with Four Tet, “Jungle”

Fred Again… has slowly captured the hearts and minds of dance music lovers everywhere. One trip through his catalog truly has something for everyone. His newest release is a tune he has been teasing in his past few months of shows and it is a collaboration with none other than producing genius, Four Tet.

“Jungle” embodies the spirit of the past few months of Fred Again shows. It starts off slow then absolutely rips into a drop that might surprise you if you’ve only heard his more melodic, piano-driven tunes. There ain’t nothing soft-spoken about this one. Check out the full track below.

Fred Again… – Jungle

