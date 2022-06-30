Fred Again… has slowly captured the hearts and minds of dance music lovers everywhere. One trip through his catalog truly has something for everyone. His newest release is a tune he has been teasing in his past few months of shows and it is a collaboration with none other than producing genius, Four Tet.

“Jungle” embodies the spirit of the past few months of Fred Again shows. It starts off slow then absolutely rips into a drop that might surprise you if you’ve only heard his more melodic, piano-driven tunes. There ain’t nothing soft-spoken about this one. Check out the full track below.

Fred Again… – Jungle

Fred Again… Releases Highly-Anticipated Collaboration with Four Tet, “Jungle”