WATCH: G-Rex & STUCA Share Genre-Bending “Runaway” Single + Music Video Featuring Take45

Bass maestros G-REX and STUCA are two of our favorite rising acts in the scene, so we were hyped to see the two appear on the same track together. Today the producers have joined forces with rapper/singer Takes45 to release their captivating new single, “Runaway.” As you’ll hear below, this genre-bending collaboration fuses rockcore vocals, dynamic bass sound design, and immersive soundscapes into nothing short of a banger and standout summer anthem. “Runaway” positions G-REX and STUCA as rising collaborative icons, merging experimental bass sound design, trap-pattern drums, passionate lyrics, and shuttering synths. Takes45 contributes emotionally charged lyrics, delivering everything fans of each artist could wish for. The impressive single arrives alongside an official music video by Guerilla McGavin that features Takes45 in an otherworldly setting with stunning visual effects. Watch it below and be sure to stream the track via Spotify as well.

G-Rex, STUCA, Take45 – Runaway | Stream

Photo: @juansolophoto

