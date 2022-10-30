Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: G-REX & Buku Unveil Hard-Hitting Collaborative “Dual Continuum” EP via WAKAAN

LISTEN: G-REX & Buku Unveil Hard-Hitting Collaborative “Dual Continuum” EP via WAKAAN

by Leave a Comment

Buku and G-REX recently blew us away thanks to their high-octane “Collide” collaboration, and now the two powerhouse bass producers are back with an even more impressive offering: Dual Continuum, a fresh 3-track EP courtesy of label heavyweights WAKAAN. As you’ll hear below, this new release is nothing short of a ridiculously fun, forward-thinking project. Alongside the release of the EP, the two are currently gearing up to hit the road on their nationwide co-headline Dual Continuum tour. Be sure to catch them on tour in a city near you and stream the EP via Spotify.

G-REX, Buku – Dual Continuum EP | Stream

LISTEN: G-REX & Buku Unveil Hard-Hitting Collaborative “Dual Continuum” EP via WAKAAN

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend