LISTEN: G-REX & Buku Unveil Hard-Hitting Collaborative “Dual Continuum” EP via WAKAAN

Buku and G-REX recently blew us away thanks to their high-octane “Collide” collaboration, and now the two powerhouse bass producers are back with an even more impressive offering: Dual Continuum, a fresh 3-track EP courtesy of label heavyweights WAKAAN. As you’ll hear below, this new release is nothing short of a ridiculously fun, forward-thinking project. Alongside the release of the EP, the two are currently gearing up to hit the road on their nationwide co-headline Dual Continuum tour. Be sure to catch them on tour in a city near you and stream the EP via Spotify.

G-REX, Buku – Dual Continuum EP | Stream

