LISTEN: Buku & G-Rex Unveil High-Octane Bass Collaboration “Collide” via WAKAAN

Bass music heavyweights G-Rex and Buku have come together on this new music Friday for a wild new collaboration in ‘Collide.’ As you’ll hear below, the WAKAAN-released single opens up in anthem-like fashion as futuristic synths and smashing drums give way to a thunderous, forward-thinking drop. If you’re digging this track we have good news for you, as ‘Collide’ is the first single from the two artist’s anticipated collaborative EP, Dual Continuum. Stream this banger via Spotify below and read what G-Rex has to say about the inspiration behind this awesome and fun record.

“Collide” sums up the concept of the Dual Continuum EP and tour. We really wanted to bring the worlds of BUKU and G-REX together for this project and I feel like this track does exactly that sonically. It came together perfectly and our sounds really play off each other exactly how we had in mind.” – G-REX

Buku, G-Rex – Collide | Stream

