LISTEN: Hamdi Unleashes Stacked “Counting” Remix EP feat. Sammy Virji, Taiki Nulight, Simula, and P Money

It’s been a minute since a remix package has been as highly-anticipated as Hamdi’s “Counting” remixes. The original Deadbeats track was already an undisputed banger, and now the track has been cemented as even more iconic thanks to these killer remixes courtesy of Sammy Virji, Taiki Nulight, Simula, and P Money. In particular, Taiki’s remix started garnering attention after Skrillex was spotted rinsing it live, and now that the full track has arrived it certainly doesn’t disappoint. Sammy Virji’s remix is also nothing short of amazing – last weekend we even watched ISOxo drop it live in Chicago. If that wasn’t enough, Simula and P Money round out the remix EP in spectacular fashion and we’re especially loving P Money’s vocal dub. Stream the project below and turn your speakers up for this one.

Hamdi – Counting Remixes | Stream

