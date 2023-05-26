Hamdi releases this heater new single behind a wave of industry and fan support. Earlier this year the artist released “Skanka”, a track that has been getting plays by the biggest names in the industry including Skrillex, John Summit, Zeds Dead, Troyboi, Baauer, Subtronics, and more. “Counting” serves as the latest and greatest in his upcoming releases. A super danceable, bass-heavy track that is combed to perfection in true Hamdi style, “Counting” is sure to be hitting DDJ’s across America.

Earning recognition from esteemed figures within the UK underground scene, including DJ EZ, Skream, Sherelle, and Mala, Hamdi has been quietly climbing to the pinnacle of electronic music the last few years. He is also set to play Deadrocks 2023, Zeds Dead’s annual music festival in Morrison, Colorado.

The artist also has another track to-be-released that was previously rumored, but is now a confirmed collab with heavy-weight Skrillex, that will hopefully be released on Skrillex’s mysterious third LP of 2023. Skrillex posted a preview of the song on his instagram earlier this week. It appears that Hamdi is going to have a huge summer in 2023.

You can listen to Hamdi’s “Counting” released on Deadbeats on Spotify now. Be sure to check back here for any news regarding Hamdi’s upcoming releases.

LISTEN: Hamdi Unleashes Anticipated “Counting” Single feat. Princess Superstar