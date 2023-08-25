It seems as though Sable Valley has a monopoly over the best trap/wave releases so far this year. The label, helmed by none other than the king of electronic trap music RL Grime, releases yet another round of bangers forged by New York’s Control Freak.

Combining elements of techno, trap, wave, left-field bass, and more, Control Freak is a producer of notable genre-bending abilities. His latest EP, “NOFORTUNE” confronts these different competing styles of electronic music, yet he blends them together into carefully crafted shock-waves of energy. His hip-hop influences also shine through on “NOFORTUNE”, adding effortless style through each bass-heavy track. The idea of less is more, primarily a methodology that favors techno-focused producers, works perfectly and definitely brings a unique style to the electronic trap music scene. Control Freak implements an incredible variety of sound design skills that are expertly executed on this latest EP.

Control Freak releases his latest EP “NOFORTUNE” ahead of a busy fall opening for the amazing bass producer, SLANDER. We can’t wait to hear what else Control Freak has planned for 2023 and beyond. Be sure to check back here with any and all news regarding the rising producer, and also be sure to stream “NOFORTUNE” on Spotify now!

LISTEN: Control Freak Drops Bonkers New “NOFORTUNE” EP via Sable Valley