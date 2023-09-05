Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

ISOxo & Knock2 Announce Massive Headlining LA Show, Premiering “KIDSGONEMAD!” & the “ROOM202” Finale

ISOxo and Knock2 have just revealed via twitter that they will be playing a concert on November 18th at The Shrine in Los Angeles. The show will be the official premier of ISOxo’s long-awaited album “KIDSGONEMAD!” as well as the grand finale to Knock2’s “ROOM202” tour.

The concert will be presented by Goldenvoice as well as our friend’s at Brownies and Lemonade. Tickets go on sale this Friday, September 9th. Presale is also available by signing up here, and if selected, you will be able to purchase them on Thursday, September 8th.

Not too much other information is available at this time but be sure to check back for any news on the show. Also be sure to stay tuned for any news related to the release of ISOxo’s debut LP, “KIDSGONEMAD!”.

