Knock2 and ISOxo aren’t only two of the most exciting rising stars in the scene right now, they’re also best friends and long-time collaborators. Of course, even casual fans of the San Diego producers know this, thanks to the two’s high-octane ISOKNOCK b2b performances – the last one being at HARD Summer this year and the next taking place this weekend at RL Grime’s Halloween set. During that set, the two rinsed tons of unreleased heat, most notably multiple remixes of each other’s original tracks. Now, out of nowhere it looks like we’re finally getting the official release of these remixes courtesy of a 10-track niteharts EP. A fan took to r/trap this morning to uncover the exciting news, alongside the tracklist and release date, which is tomorrow! Check out the post below and start getting hyped for this stacked release.

Tracklist:

ISOxo – Beam (Knock2 Remix) ISOxo – Click (Knock2 Remix) ISOxo – Nightrealm (Knock2 Remix) ISOxo – Chamber (Knock2 Remix) ISOxo – Aarena (Knock2 Remix) Knock2 – 2HEARTs (ISOxo Remix) Knock2 – SPEAK up! (ISOxo Remix) Knock2 – blind + desire (ISOxo Remix) Knock2 – SAY (ISOxo Remix) Knock2 – murdah (ISOxo Remix)

Knock2 & ISOxo’s 10-Track “niteharts” Collaborative EP Dropping Tomorrow via Sable Valley