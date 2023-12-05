Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Electric Forest Unveils 2024 Lineup ft. Pretty Lights, Ludacris, Subtronics, and More

Electric Forest Unveils 2024 Lineup ft. Pretty Lights, Ludacris, Subtronics, and More

by Leave a Comment

Photo Credit: Alive Coverage

Every year, without fail, the rumblings of The Electric Forest lineup hitting the internet sends the dedicated forest family into a frenzy unlike any other.

As cryptic text messages started to hit Forest Family’s phone with hints, it was game on. And as Electric Forest Radio started playing songs from supposed artists, the frenzy started to hit.

Well we finally have our first view at the Electric Forest 2024 lineup. In years past, Forest dropped a phase 2 of the lineup as the fest got closer, so we will have to keep an eye out for that.

Pretty Lights is making his triumphant return to Electric Forest after coming back to claim his throne on a massive sold-out tour recently. John Summit is playing double duty with a solo headlining set, and an “Everything Always” set with Dom Dolla. I can’t get over the inclusion of Ludacris and Nelly Furtado to the lineup to inject some variety and some absolutely inevitable ass-shaking. Check out the full lineup drop below.

**General ticket on-sale begins December 8th**

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Electric Forest Here ▲ ▲ 

[Photo Credit- Alive Coverage]

Electric Forest Unveils 2024 Lineup ft. Pretty Lights, Ludacris, Subtronics, and More

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Album Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend