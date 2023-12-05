Electric Forest Unveils 2024 Lineup ft. Pretty Lights, Ludacris, Subtronics, and More

Every year, without fail, the rumblings of The Electric Forest lineup hitting the internet sends the dedicated forest family into a frenzy unlike any other.

As cryptic text messages started to hit Forest Family’s phone with hints, it was game on. And as Electric Forest Radio started playing songs from supposed artists, the frenzy started to hit.

Well we finally have our first view at the Electric Forest 2024 lineup. In years past, Forest dropped a phase 2 of the lineup as the fest got closer, so we will have to keep an eye out for that.

Pretty Lights is making his triumphant return to Electric Forest after coming back to claim his throne on a massive sold-out tour recently. John Summit is playing double duty with a solo headlining set, and an “Everything Always” set with Dom Dolla. I can’t get over the inclusion of Ludacris and Nelly Furtado to the lineup to inject some variety and some absolutely inevitable ass-shaking. Check out the full lineup drop below.

**General ticket on-sale begins December 8th**

[Photo Credit- Alive Coverage]

