LISTEN: ISOxo Unleashes Dark, Must-Hear New Trap Banger “REDloop” via Sable Valley

RTT favorite ISOxo has returned with a vengeance sharing his first release of the year in “REDloop,” a must-listen new single via RL Grime’s Sable Valley label. As expected, we’re treated to nothing short of a forward-thinking trap banger packed with all the impressive sound design and haunting melodies we’ve come to love from this fast-rising young act. Hear what we mean by streaming “REDloop” via Spotify below and get ready to hear this one dominate the festival circuit all summer long + beyond.

