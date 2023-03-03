Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: DRINKURWATER Unveils Hard-Hitting, Unique New “Movement” EP via WAKAAN

DRINKURWATER is back to quench our thirst with a fresh new Movement EP, his highly-anticipated new project released via WAKAAN. Staying true to his one-of-a-kind sound, the fast-rising act comes through with three white-hot tracks all of which boast clean production, inventive sound design, and especially heavy basslines. The EP’s fan favorite seems to be “Bendy Riddim Straw,” a track that’s already received live support from the likes of Liquid Stranger, Excision, Champagne Drip + More. Stream the project via Spotify and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

I wanted to showcase my weird and heavy sides with this project.  I’m so stoked to bring my sounds to the beautiful Wakaan platform and be able to showcase the variety of different angles I can take with my music.  Stay hydrated my friends and keep it moving. – DRINKURWATER

DRINKURWATER – Movement EP | Stream

