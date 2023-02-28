Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Tripp St. Delivers Impressive New Freeform Bass EP, “Gallery Of Sound” via WAKAAN

LISTEN: Tripp St. Delivers Impressive New Freeform Bass EP, “Gallery Of Sound” via WAKAAN

by Leave a Comment

Fresh of the heels of his SSKWAN-debuted “Lemonade” heater, fast-rising producer Tripp St. is back with another impressive offering – this time coming in the form of a hard-hitting new EP, Gallery of Sound. The project marks the artist’s inaugural release on WAKAAN and boasts six tracks riddled with inventive freeform bass production, nostalgic funk, and classic hip hop samples. The sky is clearly the limit for Tripp St. and we can’t wait to see wear he takes his sound next; in the meantime stream the new EP below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

“The inspiration for the title “Gallery of Sound” comes from the name of the first record store I bought music at when I was younger. They didn’t really enforce the age limits so I was able to get any cds I wanted growing up haha they throw free concerts in the back of the store and really made a cool little community for us while they could. I wanted to pay homage to those good times with this title.” – Tripp St.

Tripp St. – Gallery of Sound (EP) | Stream

LISTEN: Tripp St. Delivers Impressive New Freeform Bass EP, “Gallery Of Sound” via WAKAAN

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend