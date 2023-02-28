LISTEN: Tripp St. Delivers Impressive New Freeform Bass EP, “Gallery Of Sound” via WAKAAN

Fresh of the heels of his SSKWAN-debuted “Lemonade” heater, fast-rising producer Tripp St. is back with another impressive offering – this time coming in the form of a hard-hitting new EP, Gallery of Sound. The project marks the artist’s inaugural release on WAKAAN and boasts six tracks riddled with inventive freeform bass production, nostalgic funk, and classic hip hop samples. The sky is clearly the limit for Tripp St. and we can’t wait to see wear he takes his sound next; in the meantime stream the new EP below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

“The inspiration for the title “Gallery of Sound” comes from the name of the first record store I bought music at when I was younger. They didn’t really enforce the age limits so I was able to get any cds I wanted growing up haha they throw free concerts in the back of the store and really made a cool little community for us while they could. I wanted to pay homage to those good times with this title.” – Tripp St.

Tripp St. – Gallery of Sound (EP) | Stream

