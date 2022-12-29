Festival Spotlight: 5 Sets You Can’t Miss at Lights All Night Day 1

Stacked with a massive genre-bending lineup across four different stages, Lights All Night is ready to take you on a unique adventure with an epic neon-fueled, dance music oasis. Get ready for day 1 of your NYE celebration with our list of 5 sets you can’t miss tonight.

Who: Canabliss

Where: The Lone Star, 7:00-8:00

Hailing from Toronto, rising bass queen Canabliss has quickly made a name for herself through dynamic releases on SSKWAN and WAKAAN. Delivering a mix of heavy bass heaters with dark atmospheric undertones, Canabliss is a must for getting your NYE celebration started.

Feeling extremely stoked to spend my New Years weekend playing Lights All Night fest in Dallas for the first time! This will be my Dallas debut and I’m very honored that it will be at this incredible festival that I’ve heard such good things about. The lineup is absolutely insane and I can’t wait to catch some of the other talented artists’ sets! Such an awesome way to wrap up 2022.”- Canabliss

Perfect for fans who enjoy listening to EAZYBAKED, Mize, Ravenscoon, or Smoakland.

Who: Boogie T

Where: Metroplex, 8:30- 9:30

Born and raised in the swamps of Louisiana, Boogie T is known for excelling at several different genres. From dubstep to electro-funk and everything in between, Boogie T is bringing his bass-fueled sound to the main stage tonight and we’re stoked to experience it. This is the set for you if you love riding the bass waves of Zeds Dead, Wreckno, or GRiZ.

Who: tiedye ky

Where: The Lone Star, 10:00-11:00

If you like music that induces the sensation of floating into the universe, then make your way over to experience tiedye ky. A sleek combination of nostalgia and genre-bending soundscapes, tiedye ky offers a fresh sound to explore and is an excellent option for fans of G-Space, Lab Group, or sumthin sumthin.

Who: SubDocta

Where: The Lone Star, 11:00-12:00

Made for bass-heads that love to ride the rail, SubDocta is bringing his “West Coast Wobble” mayhem to Lights All Night, and we’re excited to watch him throw down all the heaters. The perfect set for fans of Riot Ten and Boogie T, SubDocta promises to be an unforgettable bass experience.

Who: HE$H

Where: The Lone Star, 12:00-1:00

Representing his hometown of Dallas, Texas, HE$H is bringing his explosive dubstep style to LAN. Infused with hip-hop influences, we expect HE$H to be one of the craziest sets of LAN day 1. If you’re a big fan of Ganja White Night or Excision, definitely plan on stopping by HE$H.

