RTT’s Top Acts to Catch at Gem & Jam Festival 2024: Mr. Carmack, Of The Trees, Boogie T + More

Gem & Jam Festival’s complete lineup for its 16th annual installment is easily one of its most stacked festival billings yet. Scheduled to occur from February 2-4 of next year, the decorated festival will span three days and feature a fusion of music, art, performance, and gem & mineral exhibitions. If that wasn’t enough, the fest takes place in the picturesque desert surroundings of Pima County Fairgrounds in Tucson, Arizona – which adds another layer of beauty and excitement to an already electrifying event. In keeping with tradition, the festival will provide amenities such as on-site camping, RV passes, luxurious glamping choices, late-night musical performances, daytime workshops, delectable food and beverages, a renowned vendor bazaar, and, of course, continuous offerings of music and art throughout the event.

With so many experiences to offer, we thought we’d take a moment to focus on the musical side of Gem & Jam by spotlighting five of our favorite acts slated to perform. As you’ll quickly see below via the festival’s website, the collection of artists booked for this year’s fest is an incredibly eclectic one, catering to a wide-range of music lovers and festival goers. Keep reading below to see which acts we’re most excited to catch, and be sure to purchase Gem & Jam festival passes below as well before they sell out!

Mr. Carmack – Seriously, does anything really need to be said here? Carmack is one of trap music’s most pioneering and innovative forces of all time. If you call yourself a bass music enthusiast, catching his set at Gem & Jam is an absolute must.

Of The Trees – The fast-rising bass producer hailing from Maine has been absolutely crushing it lately and we’re really been enjoying watching his evolution as an artist over the years. We’re especially digging his new high-octane with Barclay Crenshaw and Strategy, which you can stream below.

Boogie T – The New Orleans dubstep phenom keeps impressing, whether it be from his own bass production to his live band Boogie T.rio (who are also slated to perform at the festival). Check out his collaboration with Ganja White Night below to hear what we mean.

LP Giobbi – We’ve supplied you with some of our favorite bass acts to catch at the fest – and on the other side of the spectrum, if you’re looking for a euphoric and vibe-filled experience than LP Giobbi is an incredible artist you don’t want to miss. Check out her T. Swift remix below to get in your feels.

Daily Bread – Okay, back to the bass music. Daily Bread has been taking the scene by storm lately thanks to his genre-bending sound, fusing dubstep influences with groovy sampling and infectious melodies. His latest effort “Back To The Moon” is only a further testament to his skills in the studio.

