8 Must-See Sets at Coachella 2023’s Do Lab Stage

As Coachella Weekend 1 creeps closer we are reminded that Coachella boasts the same exact heavy-hitting lineup on both weekends. That is one of the things that makes The Do Lab such a special place. It is the only stage at Coachella that has completely unique lineups each weekend consisting of some great up & comers and some incredible veterans that have controlled stages of every size. Surprise headliners will take over the stage to close the night every night.

The Do Lab holds a special place in my heart and if you spend just a few hours there, I’m sure you’ll call it home soon too.

Weekend 1

Daily Bread

Atlanta native Daily Bread started producing beats in 2014 using his MPC, his background in jazz guitar, and a massive record collection. His take on electro-soul is such a breath of fresh air combining organic samples with top-tier production to vault him to the upper echelon of electro-soul producers. If the news of Pretty Lights’ return touched something inside of you then make sure Daily Bread is on your schedule. He’s currently on a massive tour in support of his Invisible Cinema album.

Mr. Carmack

What else can be said about one of the true dons of trap music that hasn’t been said before? A man whose unreleased music catalog was rivaling other artists’ released music catalogs. He’s been a tastemaker and innovator for years by never being satisfied by what is in now and a true need to be at the forefront of music production.

Dylan & Harry (Party Favor & Baauer)

As a weekend 2 attendee, this set might be the biggest FOMO set of the year for me. Two of the biggest names in trap music will be officially performing on stage together under the moniker “Dylan & Harry.” And my biggest question is – what do they have in store? A trap music extravaganza? A journey into other genres? Only way to find out is by being there. This will mark Party Favor’s second time at the Do Lab in so many years after performing at the fabled stage with Nitti under their Sidepiece project.

The Glitch Mob

Grateful Dead fans will know the meaning behind “Never miss a Sunday Show” and the same sentiment goes for The Glitch Mob and The Do Lab. Never miss a Do Lab Glitch Mob set. These Do Lab and Lightning in a bottle main stays pull out all the stops when they come to the Do Lab stage and I’m sure 2023 will be no different. Their forward-thinking production and wanting to bring out some of crunchiest bass you’ll hear all weekend while keeping true to themselves is something they are seasoned professionals at.

Weekend 2

The Brothers Macklovitch

My eyes lit up like a little boy on Christmas morning when I saw The Brothers Macklovitch officially scheduled for weekend 2. For the uninitiated, The Brothers Macklovich is the unofficial project of brothers A-Trak and Dave1. (of Chromeo) They are both seasoned veterans of the scene in their own sense and bring years of experience gracing stages of literally all shapes & sizes with them. In a few words – they know how to satisfy a crowd and as far as b2b sets go – what better chemistry can you ask for than DJ’ing with your brother

Devault

House music and The Do Lab go together like peanut butter and jelly. Them’s the facts. That’s one of the reasons Devault is such a perfect fit for the historic stage. Devault’s production catalog has something for everyone. From brooding dark mid-tempo originals all the way to his unforgettable remixes for DJ Snake and Rihanna. From the underground to the main stages, Devault can cover all his bases.

Of The Trees

One part of the magic of The Do Lab is just its general existence within Coachella. You could argue that it is tucked away in the corner of one of the world’s most premiere music festivals but is also ‘underground’ at the same time. Of The Trees being booked to play is just another sign of that. If you’re in the need for some grimy bass music then please add Of The Trees to your list. The Do Lab is about to be absolutely shaking from some of the cleanest sub-bass you’ll hear in your life.

It’s Murph

Not only is this a festival debut for this young producer, but it is set to be It’s Murph’s first festival set ever. Not bad for a debut right? This young producer only has a few songs to his name, but “Food For The Soul” is one of the most gorgeous songs I’ve heard in a very long time. The It’s Murph hype train is just about ready to leave the station, so hop on at his debut festival set before you’re left in the dust.

▲ ▲ Read More About Coachella Here ▲ ▲

[Photos by Juliana Bernstein]

8 Must-See Sets at Coachella 2023’s Do Lab Stage