Coachella Releases 2023 Do Lab Lineup

Anyone that has ever been to Coachella can tell you that the vibes at The Do Lab nestled within Coachella are second to none. The Do Lab Stage is nestled like an oasis in one of the world’s premiere music festivals and features a different lineup each weekend, unlike the rest of the main festival.

It’s always jam-packed with a great blend of up-and-comers while sprinkling in some veterans, and this year is no different. Some highlights across the 2 weekends include Do Lab legends, The Glitch Mob. A-Trak and Dave 1 (Of Chromeo), teaming up for a rare “Brothers Macklovitch” set, and a new project from Party Favor & Baauer dubbed Dylan & Harry. But there are many more goodies spread out across 2 weekends.

If you haven’t made it to the Do Lab before and you’re headed to Coachella in April, make sure to swing by. Catch a vibe. Dance a dance. Discover a new artist!

Check out the full lineup below. Weekend 1 names are the bright white color and weekend 2 are the gray names.

**Coachella Information**

[Photo Courtesy of Do Lab]

