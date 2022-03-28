Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Coachella Releases 2022 Do LaB Lineup ft. Moore Kismet, The Glitch Mob, SIDEPIECE & More

Photo By Jamal Eid

Since Coachella made the move to two weekends – both lineups for each weekend have had virtually the same lineup. Special guests usually vary. But there is one place on the Polo Grounds that hosts unique lineups for each weekend. The Do LaB. 

Each yea the producers of Lightning in a Bottle Festival curate a stage at Coachella. Some Call it The Do LaB stage – but if you step in and out of The Do LaB throughout the weekend you’ll see groups of people that spend the whole weekend at Coachella. They call it home.

Along with the advertised artists, The Do LaB always hosts surprise guests throughout the weekend. Sometimes it is artists that are already on the Coachella lineup playing an additional set, sometimes it is an artist not even on the lineup. Who can forget Skrillex’s legendary 2017 surprise headlining set.

Acts like SIDEPIECE (Nitti Gritti and Party Favor’s house project, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, and Skream will be performing at the 2022 Do LaB stage. The Glitch Mob will also be making their return to the Do Lab. Their 2016 set still gets air time in my airpods.

Check out the Full Do LaB lineup below! Weekend 1 acts are in purple while Weekend 2 acts are in yellow.

[Photo By Jamal Eid]

