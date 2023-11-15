Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

CONTEST: Win VIP Tickets to 2 HUGE Bass Shows ft. Excision, Ganja White Knight, Wooli, & More

That Winter chill is beginning to creep in, and as winter creeps closer and closer, we create our own ways to keep warm. And what better way than VIP tickets to a few incredible bass shows coming to the Chicago area?

We teamed up with Collectiv Presents to hook one lucky fan up with TWO VIP tickets to two incredible shows. Excision will be taking over Chicago’s Navy Pier on Friday, December 22nd with support from Sullivan King, Crankdat, Emorfik, Lizzy Jane, and Dogma. And Not even 10 days later you’ll be able to enjoy an incredible 2-day extravaganza at The Lake County Fairgrounds to celebrate New Year’s Eve with the likes of Wooli, Ganja White Knight, Opiuo, Boogie T, and more at Radiance NYE

All you have to do is enter below, and you will be emailed on December 15th if you are our winner!

