5 Things Not to Miss at Lights All Night’s Massive NYE Celebration

If you haven’t experienced Texas’s Largest Running Electronic Festival, Lights All Night (LAN), this is your sign to grab a last-minute ticket to this unique adventure. Scheduled to take over Dallas Market Hall in Dallas, TX, on December 29 and 30, Lights All Night is ready to saturate your senses with a neon-fueled, dance music oasis stacked with a massive genre-bending lineup across four different stages. From featuring established artists like Excision, John Summit, G Jones, Porter Robinson (DJ Set), Tchami, GRiZ, and Zeds Dead to showcasing artists on the rise like Cannabliss, tiedye ky, Kill Script, and more, Lights All Night is the place to be to cap off 2022.

I’m so excited about this lineup because it touches on so many genres within electronic music from the artists who do it best. Can’t wait to cap off 2022 Texas style with you, Dallas!” – Disco Donnie

Check out the top 5 things not to miss at Lights All Night below!

Dive into the seductive flow of house beats and head over to the Disco Rodeo Stage to catch some of the hottest artists on the rise, like the NYT-featured house/ RnB queen HoneyLuv , the Croatia sensation Matroda , UK beatsmith James Hype, and more!

2. One of the things that LAN is known for is its incredible eye-popping art installations. Get ready to snap selfies and take some rave family photos around their newest installation, Moouis Vuitton.

3. Unleash your inner headbanger and prepare to ride the rail at the Lonestar Stage. Packed with enough wubs, dubs, and bass to take over your entire body, the Lonestar Stage is bringing its A game with Boogie T, Sudden Death, ATliens, G Jones, Ganja White Night, Zeds Dead, Excision, and more. Don’t forget to bring a neck brace and fan to cool you off in between sets.

4. Get some fresh air and head outside to take a break from the main stages with The Lonestar stage. The perfect place to discover new artists and vibe to the sounds of the underground with artists like Canabliss, HE$H, Veil, Jerro, Spencer Brown, and more.

5. Stock up on merch and keep the party going with food and drinks. This year LAN will feature snack options from 9 different food vendors like Wuden Chsticks, Cousins Main Lobster, Spicy Pie, and more. LAN will also feature over 15 vendors to cater to your merch needs. Remember to hydrate and stay safe!

