Disco Donnie Presents (DDP) is making serious money moves, as the leading U.S. independent electronic music promoter has acquired Texas music festival Lights All Night (LAN). This acquisition marks the beginning of a new growth phase for DDP as LAN joins Ubbi Dubbi and Freaky Deaky to become DDP’s third annual Texas festival.

Acquiring Lights All Night is a watershed moment for Disco Donnie Presents. After re-establishing our own independence, I am thrilled to start a new phase of growth with our first acquisition. Over 25 years ago, I felt such a strong connection with the audience at our earliest shows in Texas and since then, the demand for dance music has exploded. Scott Osburn and his team have built an extraordinary festival and it’s an honor for us to be trusted to continue and expand on their creativity.” – Disco Donnie

To celebrate, DDP is dropping one of the best lineups for Lights All Night’s 2022 NYE celebration set to take place on December 29 and 30 at Dallas Market Hall. Featuring prominent names across various genres, DDP is bringing Excision, G Jones, Porter Robinson (DJ Set), Svdden Death, Tchami, Zeds Dead, and plenty more for the ultimate end-of-the-year party. Pre-sale tickets will go on sale Monday, August 1 at 10 AM CT. Sign up for the pre-sale and enter for a chance to win backstage passes and more here. Peep the lineup below. Lights All Night 2022

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Lights All Night Here ▲ ▲

[Photo Credit]

Read more from Peach. Follow her on Spotify, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Disco Donnie Presents Drops Heavy Lights All Night Lineup With Zeds Dead, G Jones + More